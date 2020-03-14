Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) CEO Howard Widra Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AINV stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.09%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

AINV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

