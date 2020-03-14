Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Lifted to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.89. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,139.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

