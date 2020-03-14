Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apache by 24.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 621,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after buying an additional 123,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Apache by 270.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apache from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE APA opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apache Co. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

