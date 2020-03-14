Andrew Harding Acquires 10,000 Shares of Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) Stock

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) insider Andrew Harding acquired 10,000 shares of Aurizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.40 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of A$44,000.00 ($31,205.67).

Andrew Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurizon alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Andrew Harding bought 5,000 shares of Aurizon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.81 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of A$24,050.00 ($17,056.74).

Shares of AZJ opened at A$4.47 ($3.17) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.93, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Aurizon Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of A$4.12 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of A$6.11 ($4.33).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is an increase from Aurizon’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Aurizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.