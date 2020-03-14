Analyzing Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 2 15 0 2.88 aTyr Pharma 0 2 3 0 2.60

Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.18, suggesting a potential upside of 64.86%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 226.49%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -919.00% -49.94% -36.92% aTyr Pharma N/A -79.78% -49.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 147.38 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -14.40 aTyr Pharma N/A N/A -$34.51 million ($16.11) -0.17

aTyr Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats aTyr Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of neuropilin-2 receptor biology; and a research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

