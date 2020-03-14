Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $312.38

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th.

TYL stock opened at $287.13 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $196.88 and a one year high of $340.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.34 and a 200-day moving average of $289.46.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,165.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 308,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

