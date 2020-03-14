Analysts Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target at $95.18

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

TransUnion stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,314 shares of company stock valued at $9,112,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,785,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,704,000 after buying an additional 418,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,812,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,784,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

