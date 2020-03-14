Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) PT at $24.63

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $28.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.