Analysts Set Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price at $30.13

Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,878,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,751,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,054,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.