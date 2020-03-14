Analysts Set Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) PT at $38.51

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.51.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 121,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 45.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 57,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 208,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

