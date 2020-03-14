Analysts Set IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) PT at $1.25

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

In related news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $27,171.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,935 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,497,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,006,000. AXA purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.29. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

