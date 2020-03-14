Analysts Set Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) PT at $61.33

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.33. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.86 per share, with a total value of $143,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,801.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 162,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,207 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

