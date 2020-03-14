Analysts Set GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Target Price at $40.86

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

GSX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 818.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSX stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 301.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $46.40.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.56%. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 412.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

