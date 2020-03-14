Analysts Set Expectations for ON Semiconductor Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ON. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,080,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,344 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,436,000 after buying an additional 411,766 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,209,000 after buying an additional 547,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 658,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 696,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,713,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,914 shares of company stock worth $4,992,020. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

