Analysts Set Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Price Target at GBX 164.83

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 164.83 ($2.17).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective (down from GBX 165 ($2.17)) on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of LON:ELM opened at GBX 53.15 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20. Elementis has a 12-month low of GBX 52.85 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The firm has a market cap of $357.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.23. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.89%.

In related news, insider Ralph Hewins bought 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £15,034 ($19,776.37). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 101,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12), for a total value of £86,319.20 ($113,548.01).

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

