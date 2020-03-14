Analysts Set Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target at $104.00

Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.19. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. The business had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 59.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

