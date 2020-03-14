Analysts Set Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Target Price at $54.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

