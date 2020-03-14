Analysts Offer Predictions for Apartment Investment and Management Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NYSE AIV opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $55,774.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,251.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,284 shares of company stock worth $6,504,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,979,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,948 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,587,000 after purchasing an additional 584,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 369,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

