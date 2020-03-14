Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities research analysts at First Analysis issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. First Analysis analyst forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. First Analysis also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. American Public Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APEI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Public Education from to in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of APEI opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $306.15 million, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 5.03. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

