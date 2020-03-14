Analysts Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Cubic reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cubic.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CUB. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NYSE:CUB opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. Cubic has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cubic by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 818,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $18,799,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $12,304,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Cubic by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after buying an additional 171,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cubic by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,643,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.