Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Amino Technologies stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 million and a PE ratio of 32.00. Amino Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($2.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.64 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Amino Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. Amino Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

