AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,484.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

