American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Olivier Puech Sells 2,184 Shares

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Olivier Puech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Tower alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28.

NYSE AMT opened at $238.99 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $185.77 and a 52-week high of $258.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.