American Public Education’s (APEI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

APEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from to in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of APEI opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $306.15 million, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. American Public Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in American Public Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

