American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) CAO Buys $31,400.00 in Stock

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) CAO Deana L. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AOBC stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $433.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AOBC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOBC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,988,000 after buying an additional 3,446,297 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 324,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

