American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.06.

AEO opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 665,256 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after buying an additional 567,714 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

