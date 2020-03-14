American Axle & Manufact. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,678 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,913% compared to the typical volume of 282 put options.

In related news, Director James A. Mccaslin acquired 10,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at $335,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

AXL stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $553.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.