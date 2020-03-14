American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.23.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,648,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,636,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

