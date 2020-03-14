AMEN Properties, Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $10.00 (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

AMEN stock opened at $600.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $761.58. AMEN Properties has a 52 week low of $600.00 and a 52 week high of $854.95.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests.

