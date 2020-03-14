AMEN Properties, Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $10.00 (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.
AMEN stock opened at $600.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $761.58. AMEN Properties has a 52 week low of $600.00 and a 52 week high of $854.95.
AMEN Properties Company Profile
