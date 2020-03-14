Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.
Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $10.78.
Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
