Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

