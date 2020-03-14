Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $105,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,214.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $834.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,421.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,323.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Aegis lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

