Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.5% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $224,201,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 214,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,433,000 after acquiring an additional 152,600 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,214.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,421.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

