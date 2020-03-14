Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Up 118.2% in February

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the February 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 34.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $41.59.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director Russell Manock sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $2,023,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.