Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Up 118.2% in February

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the February 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 34.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $41.59.
In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director Russell Manock sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $2,023,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.
