Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ALNY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.89.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $134.51. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,963,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,622,000 after buying an additional 50,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

