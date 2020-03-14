Alliance Aviation Services Ltd (AQZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on May 21st

Alliance Aviation Services Ltd (ASX:AQZ) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Alliance Aviation Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ASX:AQZ opened at A$1.65 ($1.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. Alliance Aviation Services has a 1-year low of A$2.04 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of A$3.02 ($2.14). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Alliance Aviation Services

Alliance Aviation Services Limited, an air charter operator, provides aviation services to the tourism, resources, education, government, corporate, sporting, and entertainment sectors in Australia and internationally. It also provides specialized aviation services to other airlines and clients, which include aircraft wet leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, and engine leasing.

