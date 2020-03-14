Alliance Aviation Services Ltd (AQZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on May 21st

Alliance Aviation Services Ltd (ASX:AQZ) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Alliance Aviation Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
Shares of ASX:AQZ opened at A$1.65 ($1.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. Alliance Aviation Services has a 1-year low of A$2.04 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of A$3.02 ($2.14). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About Alliance Aviation Services
