Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Allegion has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegion to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

ALLE opened at $111.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Allegion has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

