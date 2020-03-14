Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,550.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,417 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 4.1% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $227,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.09. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

