Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $65,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

NYSE BABA opened at $194.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.77 and its 200 day moving average is $195.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $493.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.