ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

ALRS stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

