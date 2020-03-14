Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 535,929 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $103.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.10.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

