Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$58.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$25.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$52.71.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

