Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AC. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.25.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$25.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.54. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at C$467,290.22.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

