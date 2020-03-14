Aion Hits One Day Volume of $2.59 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Aion token can now be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Kyber Network. During the last week, Aion has traded 59.3% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $24.80 million and $2.59 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.02201181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00199771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00112087 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 400,776,284 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, RightBTC, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Koinex, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

