AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AIBRF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AIB Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. AIB Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.89.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.