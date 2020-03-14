Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Purchases $72,600.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $72.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.
