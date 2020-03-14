AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $17,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in AFLAC by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

