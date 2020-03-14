Aeternity 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.68 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $27.35 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for $0.0899 or 0.00001660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, HADAX, Kyber Network and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001282 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 350,025,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,204,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, HADAX, Crex24, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Liqui, IDAX, Radar Relay, BigONE, Koinex, FCoin, Mercatox, BitMart, CoinBene, OOOBTC, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Zebpay, Kyber Network, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

