Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of AJRD opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.32. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

