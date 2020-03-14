Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.Adobe also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.35-2.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from to in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.08.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $335.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe has a 52 week low of $252.03 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

