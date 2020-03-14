Accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 306.50 ($4.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 million and a PE ratio of -58.94. Accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 443.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 598.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49.

Get Accesso Technology Group alerts:

In related news, insider Bill Russell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £69,000 ($90,765.59). Also, insider Steve Brown purchased 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £772,200 ($1,015,785.32).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.